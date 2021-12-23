36º

Detroit police searching for man in connection with fatal shooting

Officials say man fired into another vehicle

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A suspect connected to a Dec. 17, 2021, fatal shooting in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Dec. 17 in the area of West Vernor Highway and Clark Avenue in Southwest Detroit, according to authorities.

Investigators said the man in these photos was in a silver car when he shot into another vehicle, fatally injuring another man.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-6829 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

The vehicle connected to a suspect connected to a Dec. 17, 2021, fatal shooting in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

