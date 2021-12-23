Detroit police searching for man in connection with fatal shooting

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Dec. 17 in the area of West Vernor Highway and Clark Avenue in Southwest Detroit, according to authorities.

Investigators said the man in these photos was in a silver car when he shot into another vehicle, fatally injuring another man.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-6829 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.