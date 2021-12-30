Police say shooting that killed 1, injured another outside Lincoln Park smoke shop wasn’t random

A person was killed in a double shooting in Lincoln Park.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside of a smoke shop in Lincoln Park, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 28) at a smoke shop on Southfield Road near Applewood Avenue.

A 39-year-old from River Rouge was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a hospital.

Police said the shooting was “not a random incident.” Police believe the victims were targeted.

The incident is still under investigation and it’s unclear how many shots were fired. People living nearby said they heard the shots.

“You heard like seven or eight,” Joe Galvan said. “You know. It’s scary. It’s terrifying. We didn’t know bullets were gonna come through our window or not.”

