35º

Local News

Police say shooting that killed 1, injured another outside Lincoln Park smoke shop wasn’t random

Investigation is ongoing

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Lincoln Park, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Fatal Shooting, Shooting, Crime, Metro Detroit, Lincoln Park Police Department, Southfield Road, Applewood Avenue
A person was killed in a double shooting in Lincoln Park.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside of a smoke shop in Lincoln Park, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 28) at a smoke shop on Southfield Road near Applewood Avenue.

A 39-year-old from River Rouge was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a hospital.

Original report: 1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting outside Lincoln Park store

Police said the shooting was “not a random incident.” Police believe the victims were targeted.

The incident is still under investigation and it’s unclear how many shots were fired. People living nearby said they heard the shots.

“You heard like seven or eight,” Joe Galvan said. “You know. It’s scary. It’s terrifying. We didn’t know bullets were gonna come through our window or not.”

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter