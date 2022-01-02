Morning Briefing Jan. 2, 2022: 2 children in critical condition after attack in Inkster; Snow accumulates in SE Michigan winter storm

Two children are hospitalized and in critical condition following a violent attack that occurred Saturday morning at an Inkster home.

This weekend’s winter storm has brought Metro Detroit its first real snowfall of the season -- and we want to see what it looks like in your area!

Schools across Michigan are recruiting 562 mental and physical health professionals, the governor announced this week as experts said the increase is needed after years of understaffing and overburdening schools.

Michigan’s health department is urging Michigan schools to double-down on preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 as students and staff return to buildings after the holiday break.

Employees making minimum wage in Michigan will get a slight raise in 2022.

Michigan’s minimum wage rate will increase to $9.87 on January 1, 2022, an increase from the current $9.65.

Weather forecast: Snow continues Sunday morning

Michigan reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over a two-day period, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021.

The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020. Of the 338 deaths announced Wednesday, 232 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,507,338, including 26,988 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,481,480 cases and 26,650 deaths, as of Monday.

Note: Due to the holiday, the state did not provide a data update on Friday. The next update is expected on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

