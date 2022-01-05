Morning Briefing Jan. 5, 2022: Snow, wind, cold threaten most of Michigan; Gov. Whitmer isolating after husband contracts COVID

It’s going to be an ugly, cold and blustery day in most of Michigan on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula will bear the burden of snow in the storm that’s moving across the region, and bringing cold, cold air with it. In Southeast Michigan, we’re not expecting nearly as much snow, but the cold and wind could wreak some havoc for us.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating after her husband, Dr. Marc Mallory, tested positive for COVID.

The omicron variant is spreading across Michigan and local hospitals are feeling the impact.

Henry Ford Health System said their test positivity rate is now 41.8%. Doctors within the health system said the next few weeks will be extremely difficult.

A person was captured on a doorbell camera last week lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at a home on Detroit’s west side.

Virginia officials defending their response to a blizzard that stranded hundreds of motorists along a major interstate highway said conditions for the gridlock were caused by a combination of unusually heavy snowfall, plunging temperatures and a rainy start that kept them from pretreating the roads.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 61,235 new cases of COVID-19 and 298 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 12,247 cases over a five-day period.

This is the second-largest daily case average for Michigan since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, officials reported an average of 12,929 cases over two days.

Of the 298 deaths announced Monday, 172 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,568,573, including 27,286 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,507,338 cases and 26,988 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Ad

