Driver flees scene after crashing SUV into Warren gas station, nearly striking employee

WARREN, Mich. – Security camera footage shows the moment an SUV crashed into a Warren gas station.

The incident happened 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 13 Mile Road and Dequindre Road in Warren.

A worker was inside the business when it happened but was not injured.

“When I saw that, it gave me goosebumps all over my body -- got numb, cause the space between him and death was seconds,” Dena Samo said.

Dena Samo owns the gas station and has owned it since 2017.

A customer outside the store alerted the 22-year-old employee just in time.

“He called him, ’Tom watch out’ and Tom looked outside and saw the car,” Samo said.

The driver told the employee that he didn’t have his license. The worker tried to stop the man from leaving the scene, but the driver fled.

“It’s not fair to us. We work really hard for our customers,” Samo said. “We treat them like family.”

Samo said they spent a lot of money and time to remodel the gas station just a year ago.

“Then somebody comes and makes this whole mess. It’s crazy,” Samo said. “I hope he turns himself in.”

