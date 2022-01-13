Morning Briefing Jan. 13, 2022: Progress inside historic Michigan Central Station; Whitmer admin disputes nursing home report

See the progress Ford has made inside the historic Michigan Central Station

Local 4 is taking a look inside the progress of Ford’s renovation of Detroit’s historic Michigan Central Station. The automotive company said it is on track to have offices up and running by the end of this year, but there’s plenty left to be done.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration disputed the methodology and conclusions in a pending report that is expected to say there were nearly 30% more coronavirus-related deaths tied to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan than reported by the state health department.

Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley appeared in court on Wednesday as his case entered a new phase.

Robocalls seem to have been growing in frequency around the U.S., and they are annoying and many can be traced back to elaborate scams.

Officials said a drunk driver backed into a Troy police car during a traffic stop and poured her alcoholic beverage on the ground when officers asked about it.

Weather forecast: Cooling back down with light snow chance midday

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 28,458 new cases of COVID-19 and 350 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 14,229 cases over a two-day period. Of the deaths announced Wednesday, 282 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,709,593, including 28,228 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,681,135 cases and 27,878 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.