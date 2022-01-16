‘Bob’s impact was tremendous’: Community mourns loss of master police K-9 trainer

Bob Loken was a beloved deputy who has left an indelible mark on both man and man’s best friend.

At a packed funeral service Saturday was an endless line of police K-9s who said goodbye to their guide. Loken was a master trainer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s K-9 unit.

“If there was a Mt. Rushmore for K-9 trainers, Bob is one of those faces,” said Joe Miller, of the West Bloomfield Police Department.

“As a handler Bob’s impact was tremendous,” said Michael Richardson, deputy sheriff in Oakland County. “Just today there are going to be 80-90 dog teams here to honor Bob.”

For nearly 30 years Loken transformed pups into formidable members of law enforcement. Along the way he did the same for his human family.

“Bob was one of those guys that would be there at the drop of a hat,” said Miller.

“He was a mentor, he was a friend, great all around guy,” said Richardson.

Loken was just 51 when he died last week at his home following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind the love of his life and their three children.

“I got to know his family, his wife, that’s the legacy right there. His kids were in lacrosse, he was a coach, loving husband, father, and that came before everything,” said Miller.

“We’ll be talking his name for a very long time, especially in the K-9 world,” said Richardson.

It’s a tribute to a treasured husband, father, deputy and master K-9 trainer who was taken too soon.

