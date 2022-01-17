22º

Westland police search for missing woman who disappeared overnight

Fay Hadous last seen walking early Monday morning

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Fay Hadous (Michigan State Police)

WESTLAND, Mich.Westland police are searching for a missing woman who disappeared overnight.

Fay Hadous, 70, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 17) walking in the area of Warren and Gilman roads in Westland, according to authorities.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Hadous was last seen wearing a cream leopard print sweater, gray sweat pants and flip flops. She was carrying a purse, officials said.

State police said Hadous suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.

