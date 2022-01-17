Westland police search for missing woman who disappeared overnight

WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police are searching for a missing woman who disappeared overnight.

Fay Hadous, 70, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 17) walking in the area of Warren and Gilman roads in Westland, according to authorities.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Hadous was last seen wearing a cream leopard print sweater, gray sweat pants and flip flops. She was carrying a purse, officials said.

State police said Hadous suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.