Detroit police seek man who killed worker, robbed market on city’s west side

Surveillance video shows a Jan. 17, 2022, fatal shooting and robbery at a store on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man who shot and killed a worker while robbing a market on the city’s west side.

Officials said the incident happened at 9:16 p.m. Monday (Jan. 17) at a market in the 20400 block of James Couzens Freeway.

An armed man walked into the market and tried to buy some liquor, authorities said. When a 64-year-old man working at the market opened a door to exit the register area, the customer pulled out his gun and fired shots, according to police.

The 64-year-old man was struck by gunfire and died from his injuries, officials said.

The gunmen then pointed his weapon at a 37-year-old man and demanded he open the cash registers, police said.

The gunman fled the location west toward Winthrop Street on foot, according to officials. He stole two cash register drawers of money, authorities said.

Police described the man as being about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black mask, a blue and white flannel jacket with a hood, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.