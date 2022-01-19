Boyfriend in custody after remains believed to belong to mother of 4 found in attic

Police said all signs are pointing to the human remains police discovered at a home on Detroit’s west side as belonging to a missing mother of four.

Detroit police Chief James White said he is waiting for the medical examiner to officially identify the remains as Latima Warren, 33.

Police raided a home on Vaughan Street, not far from the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road on Monday (Jan. 17).

Warren was reported missing on Dec. 28. She is the mother of four children, including a newborn baby. Neighbors said

Warren’s 44-year-old boyfriend was at the home with the couple’s newborn baby when officers arrived. They took him into custody and submitted a warrant request seeking charges against him, White said.

Body parts were found in multiple places in the home and police said that’s not the only evidence they discovered. Gwen Parks is Warren’s family. She said she filed a missing person report with police on Dec. 28 and police walked through the home and didn’t find anything. On Jan. 7, Detroit police put on an alert that Warren was missing.

When police returned to the home with a search warrant officers said there was a strong odor of a decomposing body inside the home.

Police looked in the attic and found body parts placed in garbage bags that had been hidden. Police returned to the home on Tuesday and found even more body parts hidden in the home.

Warren’s family said she was sweet, always smiling, and a wonderful mother.

