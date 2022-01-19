‘All things point to’ human remains found at Detroit home being missing mother of 4, chief says

DETROIT – All signs are pointing to the human remains police discovered at a home on Detroit’s west side belonging to a missing mother of four, authorities said.

Detroit police Chief James White said he is waiting for the medical examiner to officially identify the remains as Latima Warren, 33.

“But sadly, all things point to the fact that this is, in fact, sadly, Ms. Warren,” White said.

Warren was reported missing in December after she left her home in the 8000 block of Vaughn Street and didn’t return, according to authorities. She is the mother of four children, including a newborn baby.

Human remains were found Monday afternoon (Jan. 17) when police executed a search warrant at her home on Vaughn Street, officials said.

Gwen Parks, a loved one who has been trying to find Warren, said she got police to serve the search warrant after she discovered Warren’s clothing, saw baby formula dumped in the backyard and a noticed patch of dirt had been dug up.

Warren’s 44-year-old boyfriend was at the home with the couple’s newborn baby when officers arrived. They took him into custody and submitted a warrant request seeking charges against him, White said.

“We are confident that we are going to get some justice for this family,” White said.

A homicide investigation has been launched. This is being actively investigated by Detroit police, White said.

