Woman killed on I-96 in Wayne County when car stalls, SUV hits her from behind

Woman in 20s killed after car’s mechanical issue, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was killed overnight on I-96 in Wayne County when her car stalled near the shoulder of the freeway and an SUV crashed into her from behind, police said.

The incident happened around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 26) on eastbound I-96 between Telegraph and Beech Daly roads.

Officials said a woman in her 20s was driving a Hyundai when it stalled near the shoulder due to mechanical issues. The car was still partially in the freeway, according to authorities.

A BMW SUV crashed into the woman’s car, causing the SUV to roll over, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Her passenger, an 18-year-old man, was not injured, they said.

The driver of the BMW was not hurt.

Police don’t believe alcohol or narcotics were factors in the crash. The investigation continues.

