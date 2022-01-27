Water main break disrupts traffic in Detroit on I-94

DETROIT – Bitter cold conditions are responsible for causing 75 active water main breaks in Detroit, including one today (Jan. 26) that shut down I-94.
Traffic has been stopped along westbound I-94 while work crews shut off the water main that sprung a leak, sending water gushing down the freeway.
The freeway has just been salted to try to melt down some of the ice.
It’s been a harsh winter so far. Last week, an entire neighborhood was frozen in place.
And then, a couple of weeks before that, on Harper Avenue and Chalmers Street, another massive water main broke, flooding the streets.
Another incident happened on Wyoming and Schoolcraft where a fire hydrant was taken out of commission, freezing the side of the road and shutting the street, southbound Wyoming to one lane.
A representative from the water board said that all the breaks are due to the bitterly cold temperatures and the aging infrastructure.
An eight-inch main gave way on I-94, leaving a handful of residents without water Wednesday (Jan. 26) evening.
Detroit Water and Sewerage gave some families cases of water to see them through the evening as I-94 has reopened.
The water company said they plan to get the eight-inch main repaired sometime Thursday (Jan. 27) morning.