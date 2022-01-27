9º

Local News

Water main break disrupts traffic in Detroit on I-94

There have been 75 active water main breaks in Detroit

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

And those bitter cold conditions are responsible for causing 75 active water main breaks in Detroit, including one today (Jan. 25) that shut down I-94. Our Tim Pamplin takes a closer look with the night cam.

DETROIT – Bitter cold conditions are responsible for causing 75 active water main breaks in Detroit, including one today (Jan. 26) that shut down I-94.

Traffic has been stopped along westbound I-94 while work crews shut off the water main that sprung a leak, sending water gushing down the freeway.

The freeway has just been salted to try to melt down some of the ice.

It’s been a harsh winter so far. Last week, an entire neighborhood was frozen in place.

Read: Update: Water main break leaves frozen pond on Detroit’s west side

And then, a couple of weeks before that, on Harper Avenue and Chalmers Street, another massive water main broke, flooding the streets.

Read: Water main break on Detroit’s east side creates huge mess

Another incident happened on Wyoming and Schoolcraft where a fire hydrant was taken out of commission, freezing the side of the road and shutting the street, southbound Wyoming to one lane.

Read: Detroit to finally fix leaking fire hydrant that has been creating a dangerous, slippery mess

A representative from the water board said that all the breaks are due to the bitterly cold temperatures and the aging infrastructure.

An eight-inch main gave way on I-94, leaving a handful of residents without water Wednesday (Jan. 26) evening.

Detroit Water and Sewerage gave some families cases of water to see them through the evening as I-94 has reopened.

The water company said they plan to get the eight-inch main repaired sometime Thursday (Jan. 27) morning.

