Man charged with killing 1, hurting 2 in shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A man has been charged with murder and assault in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Detroit.

Officers were called around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 22 to a location in the 18900 block of Livernois Avenue on the city’s west side. When they arrived, they said they found Deante Snow, 28, of Detroit, lying face up on the ground with heavy bleeding near his torso.

Snow was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Two other Detroit men, ages 19 and 26, were hurt at the scene, but their injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

Ad

Investigators said Dandre Rashad Mitchell, 36, of Detroit, got into an argument with the the three other men. Mitchell fired a handgun, fatally injuring Snow, according to authorities.

Mitchell turned himself in to police Monday (Jan. 24).

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three felony firearm violations.

Mitchell was arraigned Thursday at 36th District Court and is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Prosecutors filed an emergency bond motion that will be argued at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 17.