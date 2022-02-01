Jon James announces run for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District

Monday (Jan. 31) night, John James announced that he is running for Michigan’s newly drawn 10th Congressional District. The 10th Congressional District has no incumbent, and both democrats and republicans view it as winnable. There are still fights over the district maps, but James’s entry into the race would seem to shift the dynamic if this district holds its shape.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich – Monday (Jan. 31) night, John James announced that he is running for Michigan’s newly drawn 10th Congressional District.

The 10th Congressional District has no incumbent, and both Democrats and Republicans view it as winnable. There are still fights over the district maps, but James’s entry into the race would seem to shift the dynamic if this district holds its shape.

“Michigan’s 10th, I believe, is the home to the American dream, the birthplace of the middle class, and when you take a look at the manufacturing opportunity, repatriating manufacturing back from Mexico and China, I believe that’s best done here, James said.

Ad

James ran two senate campaigns and lost by a percentage point to Gary Peters in what was a slugfest to the bitter end. James does not live in the district, but he has business ties here.

He and his family currently live in Farmington Hills, and moving within the confines of the 10th is being discussed.

“That’s something I have to discuss with the family,” James said. “I wouldn’t be a good dad if I sacrificed my kids’ stability for a seat.”

Living within the district is not a requirement; it is majority Macomb with a chunk of Oakland.

James brings name identification and a strong fundraising ability as he is viewed widely as a star in GOP politics.

Ad

Candice Miller and Mike Bishop have signed on to co-chair the James campaign. Meanwhile, Democrats have yet to field a candidate with his name I.D. and fundraising prowess, but they’re looking.

Popular Sterling Heights Mayor Mike Taylor was approached to run, but he opted not to. Other names in the mix to fill the vacancy include Judge Carl Marlinga and several local elected officials.