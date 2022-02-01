Oxford High School makes security changes after unauthorized student allowed on campus

Students returned to Oxford High School just one week ago and already changes to the school’s security are being made after a security breach at the school. The district says on Jan. 27 an unauthorized student was allowed on campus.

The district says on Jan. 27 an unauthorized student was allowed on campus.

“We want to follow up with more details from our last district communication. This morning an Oxford Community Schools student who is not allowed to be at our High School campus entered our building without permission. The student was identified immediately upon entering a classroom, resulting in notification of the School Resource Officer. Our SRO and security personnel removed the student from class within minutes. The student was escorted to a secure area until a parent arrived to take the student off school grounds. The student did not pose a threat as they entered with only a laptop with the intent of attending class. All school policies and procedures were followed.” Oxford Community Schools (Jan. 27, 2022)

Oxford Community School Superintendent Tim Throne put out a video message on YouTube after students returned to Oxford High School for the first time since the Nov. 30 mass shooting.

A student suspended for dumping a deer head on campus on Nov. 4 entered the school and went to class on Jan. 27, despite not being allowed back into Oxford High School.

“We had an issue of a student entering the building on Thursday and that’s really what the heart of this message really pertains -- my cabinet members, our administrators have been working around the clock determining what happened what type of temporary actions we can take moving forward making sure this doesn’t happen again,” Throne said.

Officials said security and a school resource officer escorted the student to where his bag was checked. Going forward students must present their ID’s and clear backpacks when entering the school.

“We don’t want them to be anxious. we don’t want them to be surprised for how they’re greeted on Monday,” Throne said.

The student in question went to school last Thursday morning because he thought he was supposed to go to school that day even though he was suspended. He was allowed to return at the start of the second semester, that was Monday (Jan. 31).

The student has agreed to go to a different school.

