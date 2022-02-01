Southeast Michigan prepares for significant snowstorm

Many are bracing for a storm that is guaranteed to bring in multiple inches of snow in the next few days. This weather is nothing new for Michiganders, but it's something about this storm that has a lot of people on their toes.

Bad weather is nothing new for Michiganders, but it’s something about this storm that has a lot of people on their toes.

“We’ve got our folks prepared,” said Ron Brundidge with the Detroit Department of Public works. “We’ve got about 97 between our two divisions that handle snow operations on major streets.”

With over a foot of snow expected to fall by the end of the week, Detroit is preparing for the worst.

“We won’t be sleeping this week, I can tell you that,” said Wayne County Deputy Director Beverly Watts.

The same seems to be the case for locals racing to stores like Gray and Son True Value Hardware for whatever they can find.

“It has been a little crazy,” said store Manager Angelina Adkins.

The best sellers right now are shovels and salt as they are flying off of the shelves.

“There’s straight shovels, curved shovels, salt, rock salt, and calcium chloride,” Adkins said.

While the roads are expected to be covered in layers of snow, the storm will affect restaurants and their delivery services. It’s going to get even busier.

“Everybody wants pizza, said Bella’s Pizza Owner, Jim Danosky. “Nobody wants to go out In the snowstorm.”

Danosky says he has several drivers on stand-by just in case.

“What might take 25 mins to run three deliveries might take 45 mins to 50 mins depending on how it will snow,” Danosky said. “I have drivers that are ready to back up if needed. I also have drivers already scheduled for it. We’re just going to do our regular thing, and if we need them, we do, and if we don’t, we don’t.”