Here are the heaviest snowstorms in Detroit history

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 2: Dwayne Goings digs out a vehicle buried in snow with his shovel February 2, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit received over a foot of snow during a storm that has crippled much of the Midwest canceling thousands of flights around the country. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Southeastern Michigan residents are gearing up for a two-day snow storm that is expected to bring 9-14 inches of snow by the end of Thursday.

And while snow is a familiar concept to Michiganders, a dozen inches of snow does not often accumulate in the Metro Detroit area like it would in the more Northern parts of the state.

Still, Southeastern Michigan has had its fair share of heavy snow storms throughout the years -- check out some of the region’s largest snow totals in history in the chart below.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow storm in Metro Detroit’s recorded history took place in April of 1886, when about 24.5 inches of snow piled up. The second heaviest was in December of 1974, when the region received 19.3 inches of snow.

Throughout the last 140 years, Detroit saw several snow storms that brought 10-17 inches of snow. Most recently, the metropolitan area recorded 16.7 inches of snow during a 2015 storm, and 10.7 inches of snow during a 2016 storm.

Most Southeast Michigan counties are under a winter storm warning on Wednesday, Feb. 2 through Thursday, Feb. 3, as 9-14 inches of snowfall is possible. Forecasters expect most of the snow will fall across the region on Wednesday, with a possible break overnight for many, and then 2-3 more inches of snowfall on Thursday.

