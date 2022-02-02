Incoming snowstorm has Metro Detroiters prepping to stay home for next two days

Metro Detroiters were out stocking up on essentials ahead of the massive snowstorm that’s planning to hit Michigan over the next two days as residents are preparing to stay home through Friday (Feb. 4). Holiday Market in Royal Oak was packed Tuesday (Feb. 1) night, reminiscent of the day before Christmas crowds.

ROYAL OAK, Mich – Metro Detroiters were out stocking up on essentials ahead of the massive snowstorm that’s planning to hit Michigan over the next two days as residents are preparing to stay home through Friday (Feb. 4).

Holiday Market in Royal Oak was packed Tuesday (Feb. 1) night, reminiscent of the day before Christmas crowds.

“There’s been a lot of business,” said Holiday Market Manager Erik Schneider. “It started yesterday with lots of full carts, a lot of people shopping the whole store.”

As you might expect, the dairy and bread aisles looked pretty patchy in spots, but there was still plenty of everything around.

Ad

Shoppers were looking for essentials.

“I’m stocking up on some lunch meats for sandwiches and eggs and vegetables, and yes, there will be a couple of bottles of wine,” said Amy Elkins.