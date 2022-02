Crews work hard to keep roads in Detroit safe during winter storm.

DETROIT – Crews in Wayne County were filling trucks with salt before they head out onto the roads during the February 2022 snowstorm.

The plan is to get salt down on the roads before snow starts to accumulate, then they will begin plowing when necessary.

“We want everyone to know that we’re ready to tackle the snow that’s coming here now,” Director of Public Services Beverly Watts said.

There are 150 trucks at the ready and crews are expected to work 12-16 long hours on the roads.

