Man arrested in armed robberies of 2 Detroit dollar stores

DETROIT – A man suspected of robbing two dollar stores on Wednesday in Detroit has been arrested, police announced Friday.

Detroit police say they have arrested the man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General store, then an armed robbery at a Family Dollar less than an hour later.

Authorities say at about 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the man walked up to the counter, acted as if he had a weapon and demanded money from the cash register at a Dollar General store on East Jefferson near St. Jean. He reportedly fled the scene in a black Jeep with an Arkansas license plate.

Ad

Then, police say the man did the same thing at about 1:06 p.m. at a Family Dollar store on West Davison Street at 14th Street.

It is still unclear how much money the man allegedly took from the stores. No injuries were reported from the incidents, officials said.

The 36-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released pending official charges, was reportedly arrested Thursday evening in Detroit, about 6 miles from the Family Dollar store.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a Dollar General on Detroit's east side, then robbing a Family Dollar about 40 minutes later.

More news: Teen’s death prompts safety changes to Rochester Hills crosswalks