Roads are big concern as frigid temperatures move across Metro Detroit

Crews are out in full force

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Roads are still a concern in parts of Metro Detroit as conditions on I-94 near I-75 where traffic was moving slowly for most of the night.

An excellent example was on I-94 and 8 Mile Road near downtown, where lanes were still covered in snow.

I-696 resembled the lanes near downtown as they too were covered by snow. In most cases, pavement could be seen, but it was slick as numerous people were driving too fast for the conditions of the road.

Still, I-696 looked a lot better than most of I-75, which is a snow-covered mess in large sections.

Compare and contrast those areas to what I-96 in Western Oakland and Livingston counties are clear and just wet.

The worst area was the I-75 I-94 interchange, where both freeways don’t have most lanes clear for drivers.

