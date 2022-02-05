Detroit couple’s hair care product’s success reaches new heights

Getting a product onto Walmart shelves is a feat in itself, and Haith and Henry Johnson have their hair detangler and protect and shine in more than 300 Walmart stores across 25 states. The couple manufactures their products here in the video player above, and now, they're on the launchpad for lift-off.

The couple manufactures their products here in Michigan and now they’re on the launchpad for lift-off as they are building hair care and wig storefronts inside more Walmart stores which is a big deal.

“Oh, it’s very thrilling; It is incredible,” said Henry Johnson. “I think that’s the word I would use, incredible because we are able to service so many people.”

You may know about Le’Host Hair and Wigs. They’ve been selling wigs and hair care products in Ferndale for years. But there are signs up telling customers that they’re cleaning out the building and moving the operation to Las Vegas.

There, they will build their first pilot in Walmart Le’Host store.

“We had the opportunity to pick where ever we wanted to go, and we picked Vegas because my mom is in Vegas, and they don’t see snow in December,” said Haith Johnson.

Haith says they may be headed west for the time being but will bring a lot of Motown with them.

“We’re taking other Detroit small business products with us to launch this store, so we’re excited about that to be able to help other Detroit small businesses as well,” said Haith.

Henry, a former auto line worker and Haith, a former hairdresser, find themselves continually surprised and grateful for the success they’ve found thus far.

“I keep saying to Henry, ‘can you believe it? Can you believe this?’ And just so overwhelming, it’s incredible,” Haith said.

“It’s hard work,” Henry said. “I always tell people, ‘if you want success, you have to make sure you work it. It just doesn’t come to you.”

Now, Haith and Henry said that they would be back to Detroit before too long, and they say they plan on bringing a Le’Host Wig Shop to Metro Detroit.