Morning Briefing Feb. 6, 2022: Oxford school officials deny negligence; 2 killed in wrong-way freeway crash in Romulus

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Oxford school officials are denying any negligence in the moments leading up to the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, according to a new court filing.

See the story here.

Michigan State Police say two people were killed Friday night in a wrong-way crash on I-275 and South Huron Drive in Romulus.

Read the report here.

An investigation is underway after a Saturday morning fire at an apartment building in Detroit caused damage to several units.

Learn more here.

Ad

Any person convicted of a disruption on board a flight should be added to the national “no fly” list, Delta Air Lines told the U.S. Department of Justice.

Read more here.

The newly formed West Bloomfield Diversity Task Force invited a special guest to the community in commemoration of Black History Month.

See the story here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,902.5 cases over a two-day period -- the lowest daily case count since Dec. 20, 2021. The deaths announced Friday include 155 that were identified during a Vital Records review.

Ad

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,009,221, including 30,379 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,999,416 cases and 30,170 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.