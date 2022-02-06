17º

2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-275 and South Huron Drive in Romulus, police say

Investigation is ongoing

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich.Michigan State Police say two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-275 and South Huron Drive in Romulus.

The crash happened Friday at 11:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-275.

Police say they were alerted about a wrong-way driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275. Troopers and Romulus police started looking for the driver.

Not long after the wrong-way driver was reported, people started calling and reporting a head-on crash. Police said two of the occupants involved in the crash were found dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The victims’ families have been notified.

