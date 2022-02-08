St. Clair Shores police release new video of wild chase that ended with gunshots

The incident took place on Jan. 28 when police in Grosse Pointe Shores tried to stop a car for a traffic violation. There were two chases: The first one ended in Grosse Pointe Shores and a second that finished off on Jefferson Avenue and Revere Street.

It’s a narrow street that dead-ends at Lake St. Clair, and once the driver tried to get back out, things became dangerous.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Jan. 28, a police chase that began in Grosse Pointe Shores ended in St. Clair Shores, but not without a fight.

This home security video seen in the video player above shows the car heading to the end of Revere Street and officers stopping behind it. Moments later, you can see the vehicle in the video player above headed toward officers who are out with guns drawn.

Another camera picked up the gunshots, and on a dashcam, you can see an officer step aside and the suspect ram one cop car into another.

28-year-old Marquis Massey of Detroit was arraigned last Thursday (Feb. 3) from his hospital bed. His attorney says he was shot in the back.

St. Clair Shores police tell the Macomb Daily that Massey ignored verbal commands and was bitten by a state police dog and was tasered twice before being taken into custody. Police say two officers ended up with minor injuries.

Massey was given an extra high bond of $750,000. His attorney argued that it was excessive, considering he was the one who was shot by police over a minor traffic violation.