Officers shoot suspected carjacker on Detroit’s west side

That is the end of a two-block chase between Detroit police and two men in a stolen Jeep Cherokee seen in the video player above. About 20 minutes before 6:45 p.m., police say those two men were meeting someone else they'd contacted on Facebook Marketplace to buy some Air Jordan sneakers.

DETROIT – That is the end of a two-block chase between Detroit police and two men in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee seen in the video player above.

About 20 minutes before 6:45 p.m., police say those two men were meeting someone else they’d contacted on Facebook Marketplace to buy some Air Jordan sneakers.

“The deal went bad, and they carjacked the man, forcing him and his two young children out of the vehicle,” said Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says special ops officers spotted the Jeep and chased it to the corner of Mark Twain Street and Chalfonte Street.

Ad

“The car stopped, and as officers approached, the vehicle turned in a direction toward the officers in which they feared for their safety, and one officer fired multiple rounds,” Fitzgerald said.

If you look at the top left corner of your screen in the video player above, you can see the Jeep slowly come to a stop after the driver was shot twice by police.

Officers took the driver to the hospital, where he is in temporary serious condition, and as for the family who was carjacked, they are doing fine.

“Unfortunately, they tried to do what was right and meet in a public place,” Fitzgerald said. “Go to a police precinct. Do it in daylight hours as it will be better as well.”

The family involved in this horrific situation was a man and his two young kids, ages 5-6. They are ok but shaken up after this.

Police have two people in custody; one was shot in the leg and is still in the hospital, and the passenger was also taken into custody.