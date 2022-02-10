Morning Briefing Feb. 10, 2022: 3 Mackinaw City hotels accused of deception; Wixom family fights to bring hospitalized son home

Three hotels in Mackinaw City are accused of deceiving customers with a bogus cancellation policy and by advertising rooms and amenities that turned out to be unavailable when travelers arrived, according to the attorney general.

Andy Snook, 13, was camping with a friend’s family last summer in Summerfield Township when he went for a swim in a small lake and went under. He was pulled out and resuscitated, but hasn’t regained consciousness.

Jim Harbaugh has announced two new hires and several role adjustments for the 2022 Michigan football coaching staff.

Nine people from Detroit and four people from Phoenix have been charged in a drug and money laundering conspiracy linked to the distribution of fentanyl, meth, cocaine and marijuana, officials said.

Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America’s consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy.

Weather forecast: Temps near freezing with morning snow showers

Michigan reported 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,763.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 239 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,026,646, including 30,747 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,019,119 cases and 30,417 deaths, as of Monday.

