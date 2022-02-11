Brighton man sentenced on charges of criminal sexual conduct -- relationship, incest

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A Brighton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct -- relationship and incest.

Francis Winegarden II, 43, of Brighton, pleaded guilty in December to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct -- relationship and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct -- incest.

The guilty plea came after Winegarden was originally charged with nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct -- person under the age of 13, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct -- person under the age of 13, five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct -- incest and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct -- incest.

On Thursday (Feb. 10), a Livingston County Circuit Court judge sentenced Winegarden to 10-20 years in prison. He must have lifetime electronic monitoring and register as a sex offender, officials said.

“Securing this prison sentence is a testament to our team’s dedication to prioritizing survivors,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We will continue to pursue justice for those who have long felt silenced and provide the resources necessary to support survivors in the healing process.”