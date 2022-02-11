Man sentenced for crime spree, shooting that left Monroe corporal in coma for 17 days

MONROE, Mich. – A 21-year-old man has been sentenced for a crime spree that ended with a shooting and left a Monroe corporal in a coma for 17 days.

Kordney Antwoine McDonald, 21, of Ypsilanti, was sentenced at 3 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 10) to 25-50 years in prison. Officials said McDonald had no prior criminal history and reached a plea agreement in November 2020.

Armed robbery, carjacking

Officials said McDonald robbed a woman on May 24, 2020, along with accomplice Kobe Falls. Police said the pair robbed her at gunpoint at the corner of Winchester Street and Second Street in Monroe. They stole her 2018 Ford Escape and drove away in it, authorities said.

A bystander saw the carjacking, offered the victim a ride and followed the stolen Escape, police said. McDonald was driving recklessly and disabled the Escape, according to officials.

The Escape crashed on North Dixie Highway near Ternes Drive in Frenchtown Township, police said.

The carjacking victim called 911 to report the robbery and carjacking, and Cpl. Renae Peterson, of the Monroe Police Department, responded.

Corporal shot

When Peterson arrived at the crash scene, she pulled up behind the Escape, got out and drew her weapon, authorities said. At the time, McDonald was sitting in the driver’s seat and Falls was standing outside the car on the passenger side, police said.

Officials said Peterson demanded the men show their hands. At first, McDonald complied, but Falls hesitated and ran away, according to authorities. When Peterson moved toward the passenger side of the Escape to follow Falls, McDonald stood up, walked around the back of the Escape and pointed a .40-caliber handgun at her, police said.

McDonald fired several shots from close range, striking Peterson twice below her protective vest, authorities said. As she fell to the ground, Peterson returned fire but did not strike McDonald, police said.

Authorities said McDonald fled in the same direction as Falls. After a brief search, both men were located. McDonald was found in a shed, according to officials.

A Taser had to be used to capture McDonald, authorities said.

The gun used to shoot Peterson was found in the shed, according to police.

Peterson’s injuries

Bystanders and people in nearby vehicles saw the shooting and offered help to Peterson. Emergency medical officials arrived and took her to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo. She was later transferred to Toledo Hospital, officials said.

Peterson underwent numerous surgeries and spent 17 days in a coma due to her life-threatening injuries, according to medical officials.

“The vast majority of police officers work tirelessly to help keep our communities safe, and they put themselves on the line for us every minute of every shift,” prosecuting attorney Michael Roehrig said. “In this instance, Cpl. Peterson’s actions were courageous -- alone, in the middle of a busy street, she was all that stood between numerous civilians and two gun-wielding men.

“Cpl. Peterson’s actions were representative of the highest caliber of upstanding, dedicated law enforcement officers who selflessly serve and protect our communities, and reflective of the community’s highest expectations of law enforcement.”

Charges

Falls pleaded guilty to carjacking on May 14, 2021. He was sentenced to serve between seven and 20 years in prison.

Roehrig announced the conviction of McDonald Nov. 10. McDonald pleaded no contest to the charges of assault with intent to murder, carjacking, assaulting/resisting a police officer causing serious impairment and felony firearm.