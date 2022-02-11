Morning Briefing Feb. 11, 2022: Utica detective suspended following viral video; Day 5 of US-Canada border trucker blockade

Utica detective suspended, investigation opened after an altercation with two men went viral

A video that shows an altercation between a Utica detective and two men has gone viral since it was posted Wednesday night.

See the story here.

The busiest international crossing in North America is deserted, as Canadian truckers protesting COVID vaccine mandates and mandatory quarantines have essentially blockaded the Ambassador Bridge.

Learn more here.

A Michigan man was shot and killed when he attacked deputies with a hatchet during a welfare check, officials said.

Read more here.

Ad

About 17 years ago, Jason Colthorp’s brother shocked him with a story: he just played golf with the guy who took Adrian Dantley’s shoes in the 1988 NBA Finals.

Now, he’s telling the story publicly.

See the story here.

A Brighton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct -- relationship and incest.

Learn more here.

Weather forecast: Snowy morning with a warmer afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,763.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 239 identified during a Vital Records review.

Ad

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,026,646, including 30,747 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,019,119 cases and 30,417 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.