Morning Briefing Feb. 11, 2022: Utica detective suspended following viral video; Day 5 of US-Canada border trucker blockade

Utica detective suspended, investigation opened after altercation with two men goes viral
A video that shows an altercation between a Utica detective and two men has gone viral since it was posted Wednesday night.
Windsor seeking injunction to end blockade
The busiest international crossing in North America is deserted, as Canadian truckers protesting COVID vaccine mandates and mandatory quarantines have essentially blockaded the Ambassador Bridge.
Live Updates: Day 5 of US-Canada border trucker blockade
Michigan man killed by deputies after attacking them with hatchet, police say
A Michigan man was shot and killed when he attacked deputies with a hatchet during a welfare check, officials said.
Jason Colthorp: How I met ‘Crafty,’ the Detroit Pistons fan who stole Adrian Dantley’s shoes
About 17 years ago, Jason Colthorp’s brother shocked him with a story: he just played golf with the guy who took Adrian Dantley’s shoes in the 1988 NBA Finals.
Now, he’s telling the story publicly.
Brighton man sentenced on charges of criminal sexual conduct -- relationship, incest
A Brighton man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct -- relationship and incest.
Weather forecast: Snowy morning with a warmer afternoon
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,763.5 cases over a two-day period. The deaths announced Wednesday include 239 identified during a Vital Records review.
Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,026,646, including 30,747 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,019,119 cases and 30,417 deaths, as of Monday.
