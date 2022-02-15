Detroit man charged after being shot while driving at police in stolen car, officers say

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after police shot him for driving at them in a stolen car, authorities said.

Detroit police officers were called at 7:11 p.m. Feb. 8 to the area of Chalfonte and Ardmore streets for reports of a stolen vehicle. They said they saw Zachery Ryan Davis, 18, of Detroit, driving in the area.

When police tried to initiate a traffic stop, Davis fled before stopping at the intersection of Chalfonte and Mark Twain streets, according to authorities.

Officers said they got out of their car, but then Davis turned the stolen vehicle around to drive toward them. They got back inside their car before Davis crashed into it, damaging the passenger side door, authorities said.

Police started shooting in response to the attack, but Davis crashed into the scout car once more before he was struck by gunfire, according to officials.

The stolen vehicle rolled slowly forward before coming to a stop between Mark Twain and Strathmoor streets.

Davis was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding.

He was arraigned Sunday (Feb. 13) at 36th District Court and given a $1 million cash bond. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 22, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 1.