Man asked victims to shovel his snow, gave them cocaine, killed man in basement, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A man in his 50s was killed and chained to a dog cage in the basement of a home after the attacker asked him and a woman to shovel his snow and gave them crack cocaine, Detroit police said.

Officials said they’re searching for Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain in connection with the incident, which happened around 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 13) in the 9100 block of Stout Street on Detroit’s west side.

A woman told police that Powers-McClain asked her and the other man to shovel his snow. After they were done, Powers-McClain gave them crack cocaine and asked them to go into his basement, according to authorities.

“He lured them into his home by asking them to do some work for him at his house,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “Once inside, he held them both there.”

The woman told police that Powers-McClain then threatened them with a rifle. He struck the man in his 50s in the head with the rifle, killing him, officials said.

“He apparently got into some form of confrontation with one of the victims, and that victim was beaten -- appears to have been beaten to death,” White said.

Powers-McClain put a chain around the male victim’s neck and chained him to a dog cage, according to police.

“He was actually disrobed and in a cage in the basement of the home,” White said.

The woman said Powers-McClain then assaulted her with the rifle. Then, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone what had happened, she said.

Powers-McClain drove the woman to an apartment building in the area of 9600 Greenfield Road, authorities said. When the car stopped, the woman escaped and found help, she said.

White said the woman has “severe injuries.”

Police describe Powers-McClain as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has an average build and shoulder-length black hair, they said.

Detroit police said Powers-McClain might try to change his appearance. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the chief.

“He has a very violent history,” White said. “He’s somebody we need to get off the street very quickly. He’s not somebody to be taken lightly.”

Police recovered the rifle, which White described as a “long gun.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide section at 313-596-2250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

