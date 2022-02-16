Man charged in Chesterfield woman’s mysterious death after trying to stage it as pedestrian crash

John Galvan has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was found Feb. 13, 2022, at this Chesterfield Township intersection.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the mysterious death of a Chesterfield Township woman after he dumped her body at an intersection and tried to stage it as a pedestrian crash, police said.

Officers were called in the early morning hours Sunday (Feb. 13) to the intersection of Hidden Brook Drive and Burgess Lane in Chesterfield Township. The call was for a reported pedestrian crash, officials said.

“When our firefighters and police officers arrived, they quickly determined they didn’t believe that was the situation,” Chesterfield Township police Chief Brian Bassett said.

Police said they found the body of Teresa Sanchez, 42, of Chesterfield Township, lying near the intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video revealed a pickup truck had pulled up to the intersection and dropped off Sanchez’s body, police said. A man then got into the truck, ran her over and took off, they said.

About 40 minutes later, the truck returned with two men inside, including John Galvan, 42, of Chesterfield Township, according to authorities. The other man called 911 and Galvan left as police arrived, officials said.

Both men were taken into custody in connection with Sanchez’s “suspicious” death. Police said she lived with Galvan just a few blocks away from the scene and was killed as a result of a “violent domestic relationship.”

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the following charges against Galvan: reckless driving causing death, manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting at death and operating with a suspended license causing death.

John Galvan (Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Galvan is facing up to 15 years in prison for each of the four felony charges, according to authorities. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at 42-2 District Court.

Galvan received a $500,000 cash bond and must wear a GPS tether with home confinement, if released.

A pre-exam conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 24, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 3.

The other man who was taken into custody with Galvan has been released without charges, police said.

