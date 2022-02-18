Ice jams near River Raisin cause significant flooding in Monroe

Ice jams near the River Raisin led to flooded streets and stranded drivers in need of rescue. Local 4 cameras have been rolling in Monroe since early Friday (Feb. 18) morning. The area has proved to be challenging for tow truck operators because the floodwaters are icy.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue a woman stranded in the middle of a street full of freezing water. The woman told Local 4 that she is OK after the ordeal.

Watch the video above for the full report.

