Ice jams near River Raisin cause significant flooding in Monroe

Driver stranded in floodwaters needed to be rescued

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

MONROE, Mich. – Ice jams near the River Raisin led to flooded streets and stranded drivers in need of rescue.

Local 4 cameras have been rolling in Monroe since early Friday (Feb. 18) morning. The area has proved to be challenging for tow truck operators because the floodwaters are icy.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue a woman stranded in the middle of a street full of freezing water. The woman told Local 4 that she is OK after the ordeal.

Residents in Monroe are facing extreme flooding issues as temperatures remain below freezing.

