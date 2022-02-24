Inkster teen charged after shooting at driver, trying to flee Southfield police, officials say

DETROIT – An Inkster teenager has been charged after he fired shots at a driver and tried to flee Southfield police before they disabled his car, according to authorities.

Officers with the Southfield Police Department received a call around 11:20 a.m. Feb. 15 from a driver who had been targeted by gunfire in Detroit, police said.

The driver was following the gunman, who was later identified as Kallen Larenz Careathers, 19, of Inkster, officials said.

When police tried to stop Careathers’ vehicle, he slowed down initially, but then fled and tried to escape by striking a police car, officers said. They followed, but lost sight of the vehicle momentarily, according to police.

Ad

Officials relocated the vehicle and disabled it using a precision intervention technique, they said.

Careathers was taken into custody at Parkside and Santa Clara streets in Detroit, according to police.

He is charged with fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of property and reckless driving. He is being held on $25,000 bond, cash/surety.