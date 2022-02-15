Southfield police disable car trying to flee after shots fired at another driver

DETROIT – Southfield police disabled a car that was trying to flee after its driver fired shots at another person in Detroit, officials said.

Officers with the Southfield Police Department received a call around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 15) from a driver who had been targeted by gunfire in Detroit, according to authorities.

The driver was following the gunmen, officials said. Police arrived moments later and tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, they said.

After slowing down initially, the vehicle fled and tried to escape by striking a police car, officers said. They followed, but lost sight of the vehicle momentarily, according to police.

Officials relocated the vehicle and disabled it using a precision intervention technique, authorities said.

The driver was taken into custody at Parkside and Santa Clara streets in Detroit.

Detroit police are handling the investigation.