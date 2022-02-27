1 killed, 1 injured after several shots fired at Roseville bar, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – One man was killed and another person was injured Saturday night after several shots were fired at a Roseville bar, police said.

According to authorities, at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was being kicked out of Dooley’s Tavern off of Gratiot Avenue. The man, a Farmington Hills resident, was reportedly fighting with bar employees as he was being removed.

Roseville police say the man pulled out a firearm and fired several shots as he was being removed from the bar. One man, a 36-year-old Warren resident, was struck by several bullets. He was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

Another person, whose identity was not released, was also injured and taken to the hospital, but police do not believe their injuries are serious. This individual was not believed to be directly involved in the altercation, police said.

The Farmington Hills man was reportedly arrested shortly after the shooting. He is expected to be arraigned sometime this week.

No other details have been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call police at 586-775-2100.

