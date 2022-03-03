21-year-old accused of robbing woman at Eastpointe motel, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 21-year-old man is accused of robbing a woman inside an Eastpointe motel room, police said.

Jumar Deshawn Lyons, 21, of Detroit, is accused of going into a woman’s room at the Imperial Motel on Gratiot Avenue on Feb. 26. He demanded that the woman give him “everything,” according to authorities.

Eastpointe police said took cash and a PlayStation 4 video game console.

As he was leaving the room, Lyons fired one shot at the woman, officials said.

Investigators identified Lyons as the person involved and performed a search warrant at his home, according to police. Officers seized the PlayStation 4, the weapon used during the robbery and clothes that he might have been wearing at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Lyons was taken into custody without incident and charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and two felony firearm violations.

Ad

He is being held on $200,000 bond, cash/surety.