Video: Detroit police seek man seen setting house on fire

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who was captured on video setting a house on fire on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit police say they are looking for a man who approached a home on Avon Avenue near 7 Mile Road. The man can be seen walking alongside the home, holding a black plastic bag, then pouring liquid on the home before lighting it on fire.

He can be seen fleeing the area on foot in the video. The man was last spotted walking south on Avon Avenue.

No other details were provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

