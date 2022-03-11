Tracking SE Michigan snow totals on March 11, 2022

DETROIT – Light snow is falling across Southeast Michigan Friday morning, with on-and-off snow expected throughout the day.

As temps rise Friday afternoon, on-and-off snow may mix with some light rain. Click here for the full forecast.

We’re tracking snow totals for several SE Michigan cities -- here are some accumulation totals as of Friday morning, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

Ann Arbor : 1.1 as of 7 a.m.

N Burton : 2.2 inches as of 7:11 a.m.

S Clarkston : 1.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Farmington : 1 inch as of 7:30 a.m.

Flint : 2.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

NE Howell : 2.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m.

Manchester : 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

W Port Huron : 1.8 inches as of 9 a.m.

NNW Richmond : 1.6 inches as of 8:22 a.m.

NW Waterford : 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

E White Lake : 1.7 inches as of 7 a.m.

Whitmore Lake : 3 inches as of 7 a.m.

Ypsilanti: 1.5 inches as of 9 a.m.

