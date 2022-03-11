31º

Tracking SE Michigan snow totals on March 11, 2022

On-and-off snowfall expected throughout the day

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – Light snow is falling across Southeast Michigan Friday morning, with on-and-off snow expected throughout the day.

As temps rise Friday afternoon, on-and-off snow may mix with some light rain. Click here for the full forecast.

We’re tracking snow totals for several SE Michigan cities -- here are some accumulation totals as of Friday morning, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

  • Ann Arbor: 1.1 as of 7 a.m.
  • N Burton: 2.2 inches as of 7:11 a.m.
  • S Clarkston: 1.2 inches as of 7 a.m.
  • Farmington: 1 inch as of 7:30 a.m.
  • Flint: 2.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
  • NE Howell: 2.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m.
  • Manchester: 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
  • W Port Huron: 1.8 inches as of 9 a.m.
  • NNW Richmond: 1.6 inches as of 8:22 a.m.
  • NW Waterford: 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
  • E White Lake: 1.7 inches as of 7 a.m.
  • Whitmore Lake: 3 inches as of 7 a.m.
  • Ypsilanti: 1.5 inches as of 9 a.m.

