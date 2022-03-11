Tracking SE Michigan snow totals on March 11, 2022

DETROIT – Light snow is falling across Southeast Michigan Friday morning, with on-and-off snow expected throughout the day.
As temps rise Friday afternoon, on-and-off snow may mix with some light rain.
We’re tracking snow totals for several SE Michigan cities -- here are some accumulation totals as of Friday morning, courtesy of the National Weather Service:
- Ann Arbor: 1.1 as of 7 a.m.
- N Burton: 2.2 inches as of 7:11 a.m.
- S Clarkston: 1.2 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Farmington: 1 inch as of 7:30 a.m.
- Flint: 2.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- NE Howell: 2.5 inches as of 6:30 a.m.
- Manchester: 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- W Port Huron: 1.8 inches as of 9 a.m.
- NNW Richmond: 1.6 inches as of 8:22 a.m.
- NW Waterford: 1.5 inches as of 7 a.m.
- E White Lake: 1.7 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Whitmore Lake: 3 inches as of 7 a.m.
- Ypsilanti: 1.5 inches as of 9 a.m.
