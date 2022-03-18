Police arrest driver wanted in Warren shooting after chase throughout Macomb County

WARREN, Mich. – Police arrested a driver wanted in connection with a Warren shooting after chasing him throughout Macomb County, they said.

Keshawn Leontae Peeples, 22, is accused of firing several shots into an occupied home on Feb. 25 in the 12700 block of Couwlier Avenue in Warren.

Detroit police and Michigan State Police troopers said they located Peeples Friday (March 18) and pursued him through several jurisdictions in Macomb County.

He was arrested by Detroit police and turned over to the Warren Police Department on his outstanding warrants, according to authorities.

Ad

Peeples is charged with discharging a firearm in or at a building, assault with a dangerous weapon and two felony firearm violations in connection with the shooting.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office also authorized charges related to the pursuit. He is charged with driving with a suspended license and a felony firearm violation.

Peeples was arraigned Friday on these charges.