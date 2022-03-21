Detroit resident accused shooting man, woman after breaking into home on east side

DETROIT – A Detroit resident is accused of shooting a man and a woman after breaking into their home on the city’s east side, officials said.
Detroit police were called at 9:14 p.m. March 14 to a home in the 350 block of Newport Street in Detroit, according to authorities.
Officials said Edward Mack Anderson, 29, of Detroit, forced his way into a home and fired a handgun, injuring a 63-year-old Detroit man and a 56-year-old Detroit woman.
He then fled the scene, police said.
The 63-year-old man had injuries to his right arm, and the 56-year-old woman had injuries to her left thigh, authorities said. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to officials.
Anderson was arrested Thursday (March 17). He has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of first-degree home invasion, one count of felonious assault, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and three felony firearm violations.
Anderson was arraigned Saturday and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 29, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. April 5.