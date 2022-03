Detroit police are searching for Shedrica Odessa Smith, who also goes by “Shay,” as she has been identified as a suspect.

DETROIT – Detroit Police are searching for a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a mother.

The incident happened Sunday (March 20) in the 15000 block of Manning Street in Detroit, according to authorities.

Shedrica Odessa Smith, who also goes by “Shay,” has been identified as a suspect.

Detroit police are asking for information on here whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2260.