Driver involved in Dearborn road rage dispute runs over woman after argument, police say

Woman currently recovering from injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DEARBORN, Mich. – Two drivers involved in a road rage incident in Dearborn got out of their cars to argue before one of the women got back in her car and struck the other, police said.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. March 14 to the intersection of Schaefer and Butler roads near the Ford Motor Company Gate 9.

Investigators learned that two women were involved in a traffic altercation near Michigan Avenue and Schaefer Road. They both got out of their vehicles at the Schaefer and Butler intersection and started to argue, according to authorities.

One woman, who was described as being in her 20s, got back in her blue sedan and drove into the other woman before fleeing the scene, police said.

“Road rage is a serious issue we face in today’s society, and we need to hold those who engage in this type of behavior accountable for their actions,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said.

The victim is stable and recovering from her injuries, Dearborn police said.

Authorities are following leads and hoping to identify the other driver involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

