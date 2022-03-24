Detroit man charged with murder after stabbing father to death, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man accused of stabbing his father multiple times and leaving him to die has been charged with murder, officials said.

Detroit police were called at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (March 19) to a home in the 6300 block of Curtis Street. When they arrived, they found Samuel Logan, 71, of Detroit, suffering from stab wounds inside the home.

He had injuries to his head and torso and was unresponsive, according to authorities. Medical officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Logan’s son, Shahriss Amir Muhammad, 33, also of Detroit, is accused of stabbing his father multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

Muhammad was arrested Sunday after investigation by the Detroit Police Department. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Muhammad was arraigned and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 7, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. April 14.