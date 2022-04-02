34º

Police: Truck rear ends stopped car in I-96 construction zone in Novi, killing backseat passenger

28-year-old woman pronounced dead at the scene

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Megan Woods, Reporter

State police are investigating a deadly crash in Novi that claimed the life of a Rochester Hills woman and hurt two others.

NOVI, Mich. – A 28-year-old woman was killed in a car crash Saturday morning after a truck rear ended the vehicle she was in on I-96 in Novi, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police say that at about 9:25 a.m. Saturday, a crash involving three vehicles occurred in a construction zone on westbound I-96 at Wixom Road. A pick up truck reportedly crashed into a stopped Kia, killing the backseat passenger.

According to officials, the Kia was stopped in the center lane behind a Subaru that was also stopped in the center lane due to a lane closure. A 65-year-old Macomb man driving a Dodge Ram was reportedly driving in the left lane at 70 mph when he realized the lane was closed. He then switched in the center lane but could not stop and rear ended the Kia, police said.

A 28-year-old woman, from Rochester Hills, sitting in the backseat of the Kia was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver and another passenger of the Kia were taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported from the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Westbound I-96 lanes were closed Saturday morning at Beck Road amid an investigation. The lanes have since been reopened.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said by law, drivers have to slow down in work zones and this deadly crash is an unfortunate reminder for drivers to pay attention.

