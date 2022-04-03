34º

Video: Police catch man who stole U-Haul pickup truck, drove it into Detroit backyard

Michigan State Police share chopper footage of car chase, foot chase

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Michigan State Police capture a man accused of stealing a U-Haul pickup truck, leading police on a chase in Detroit on April 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of video shared by MSP. (Michigan State Police)

DETROITMichigan State Police have apprehended a man who is accused of stealing a U-Haul pickup truck, leading police on a chase on Detroit’s west side.

According to MSP, on Saturday, April 2, officers were attempting to pull over a U-Haul pickup truck that was reported stolen. The driver can be seen evading police, then parking the vehicle in the backyard of a Detroit home on Sorrento Avenue near Puritan Avenue and Meyers Road.

The suspect then exited the truck and fled the scene on foot. MSP tweeted chopper footage of the incident -- you can watch below.

Officials say the man in question was arrested down the block on Ward Avenue. No injuries were reported from the incident.

No other details have been shared at this time.

