Dearborn officials consider fire on Oakman Boulevard ‘suspicious’

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police said they are continuing to investigate Monday’s early morning fire on Oakman Boulevard, and they consider it “suspicious.”

Firefighters and police officers were called around 4 a.m. Monday (April 4) to a house in the 7800 block of Oakman Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the back of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

A joint investigation between Dearborn police and firefighters is ongoing. They haven’t determined the cause of the fire, but they “are considering it to be suspicious.”

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this house fire, and the Dearborn Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames without further property loss,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “I implore anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity this morning to provide this information to investigators.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

