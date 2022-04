The scene of an April 4, 2022, fire on Oakman Boulevard in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are investigating a fire on Oakman Boulevard as arson, they said.

UPDATE: Dearborn officials consider fire on Oakman Boulevard ‘suspicious’

The fire happened after 4 a.m. Monday (April 4), officials said. This was not a vacant structure, according to police.

The arson investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been revealed.

The scene of an April 4, 2022, fire on Oakman Boulevard in Dearborn. (WDIV)

